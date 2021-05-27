Major blaze at godowns near Kolkata, 11 fire tenders at spot
A major fire broke out at a building that housed a few godowns in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.
The incident happened in New Barrackpore's Bilkanda area, around 15 km from Kolkata, they said.
The building also housed a vest manufacturing unit and two people were feared to be inside when the fire broke out around 2 am, they added.
At least 11 fire tenders were fighting the blaze, the Fire Department officials said.
Fire Minister Sujit Bose, who was at the spot to monitor the operations, said that firefighters were battling the blaze tooth and nail, and hopefully, it would soon be brought under control.
''We have no information on whether anybody is stuck inside. There are inflammable materials inside which spread the fire fast,'' he said.
