Boat capsize: Bodies of two more fishermen recovered

Thebodies of two more fishermen, who had gone missing after their boats capsized off Vizhinjam coast near here, was recovered on Thursday morning, police said.

Along with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel, the state coastal police and local fishermen were engaged in a relentless search mission to rescue them after their boats capsized on Tuesday night.

The body of Joseph, hailing from Poonthura, was recovered off Poovar, a fishing hamlet near here, by a team of coastal police and fishermen.

The body of Xavier alias Shabariar was fished out by the ICG team off Vizhinjam.

He was a native of Kottappuram in Vizhinjam, police said.

Coastal police sources told P T I that search is continuing to ensure that all fishermen, who were travelling in the capsized boats, have been rescued through only these two were reportedly missing.

The body of another fisherman,55-year old Davidson, was recovered from Adimalathura on Wednesday.

Four tiny boats, carrying at least 17 people including the deceased men, had capsized off the Vizhinjam coast due to rough seas and strong winds.

A total of eight people had already been rescued by the rescue team. The others had swum to safety by themselves, police added.

