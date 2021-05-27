NGT directs Punjab chief secy to take steps for protection of river Sutlej floodplains

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Punjab chief secretary in coordination with the River Rejuvenation Committee to take remedial action for the protection of the floodplains of Sutlej River in Ludhiana.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is a need for protecting the floodplains of Sutlej River in Ludhiana as well as the forest areas, by provisions of the Environment Protection Act and the Forest Conservation Act.

''Protection of forests is covered by the statutory mandate of the FC Act and no nonforest activity is allowed in forest areas without statutory clearances, there is no reason to presume that the said mandate will be ignored. Let the concerned authorities look into this aspect and take further action as per law,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Punjab resident Kapil Dev against the proposed amendment to the Master Plan of Ludhiana for developing a Modern Industrial Park in the forest area and on the flood plains of river Sutlej, in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 (FC Act) and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (EP Act).

According to the application, Modern Industrial Park (955.67 Acres) is going to be developed on land coming under floodplains and surrounded by deemed Forest and Sutlej River which are eco-sensitive zones. ''The area is 'no manufacturing zone' as per the existing Master Plan. Mattera Reserve Forest area has been developed as a Botanical & Butterfly Garden (BBG Mattewara) in 2014-15. Thus, there is a serious threat to rare species of flora by any development in the said area,'' the plea said.

The NGT had earlier formed a Central Monitoring Committee to prepare and enforce a national plan to make over 350 river stretches across the country pollution-free as it has caused a serious threat to the safety of water and the environment. The Central Monitoring Committee will also co-ordinate with the River Rejuvenation Committees of the states and oversee the execution of the action plans, taking into account the timelines, budgetary mechanism, and other factors.

