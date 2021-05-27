Waste remediation actions from Tiwai smelter owner welcomed

Left Menu

“It has taken a long time to get to this point, but we welcome this commitment and the more conciliatory and open stance that NZAS has taken in recent months,” David Parker said.

27-05-2021
“We also welcome the acknowledgement by NZAS of its responsibilities and how its environmental performance had disappointed the Government and the community of Southland.” Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Government has today welcomed confirmation of waste remediation actions from Tiwai smelter owner Rio Tinto, including the removal of aluminium dross in Southland to the Tiwai site and paying the costs of doing so.

That also involves taking on the $4 million in funding commitments of the Government, councils and landowners in relation to the dross stored in the former paper mill in Mataura

In a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, Energy Minister Megan Woods and Environment Minister David Parker, Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said the company would make right its environmental performance at New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS).

The undertakings follow a face-to-face discussion between Jacinda Ardern and Jakob Stausholm in Wellington in early May and an earlier meeting between Grant Robertson, Megan Woods, David Parker and Aluminium Group Chief Executive Ivan Vella and the general manager of NZAS Stew Hamilton.

"We acknowledge and thank Ngāi Tahu for their role in highlighting the importance of environmental remediation and continue to encourage Rio Tinto to work with Ngāi Tahu."

"We appreciate Mr Stausholm's efforts to rebuild an ongoing collaborative and positive working relationship. With the smelter expected to close by the end of 2024, it is important to ensure these commitments are followed up by action to get the environmental outcomes for Southlanders and the region," Mr Parker said.

