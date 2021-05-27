Malaysia to procure 12.8 mln more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Malaysia will procure an additional 12.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a bid to ramp up its immunization program, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Thursday.
The procurement brings the total amount of doses secured from the U.S. and German drugmakers to 44.8 million, enough to cover 70% of Malaysia's population, Khairy said.
