Left Menu

Evacuees return to houses as cyclone moves towards Jharkhand

The intensity of cyclone Yaas being on lesser scale and sparing major parts of the coastal and northern Odisha, the worst fear of anticipated devastation, loss of life and property did not come true.Ensuring COVID-19 protocol, the authorities had managed to evacuate 6.5 lakh people including around one lakh people from Kendrapara to the safety of shelter buildings despite initial hesitancy and reluctance of evacuees.We were in no hurry.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:03 IST
Evacuees return to houses as cyclone moves towards Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

With cyclone Yaas weakening into a depression and moving towards Jharkhand, the evacuees sheltered in different cyclone-resilient shelters have started returning home with outdoor exposure and fear of contracting COVID-19 remaining uppermost in their minds.

A large number of people in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts had left for their houses on Wednesday while others returned on Thursday morning. The intensity of cyclone Yaas being on lesser scale and sparing major parts of the coastal and northern Odisha, the worst fear of anticipated devastation, loss of life and property did not come true.

Ensuring COVID-19 protocol, the authorities had managed to evacuate 6.5 lakh people including around one lakh people from Kendrapara to the safety of shelter buildings despite initial hesitancy and reluctance of evacuees.

''We were in no hurry. We returned home today morning after the weather became completely normal. It was safer to spend the night yesterday night at the cyclone shelter'', remarked Samrendra Rout, a native of Talchua in Kendrapara district.

The safety of life remained the principal concern of one and all. People invariably in all parts of the state waited for the improved weather to return home.

''The cyclone's impact was experienced. But it was not on a larger scale. Nature has spared us. We are lucky. But we have opted for safety by shifting to shelter buildings since yesterday afternoon. As there is no further threat of cyclone making a re-curve to our villages, we are planning to head for home'', said Pradyot Giri, a resident of seaside Kansara Badadandua village in Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district.

''As the cyclone threat no longer persists, we are leaving for home. The government agencies had done the needful providing food, masks and sanitizers to us in view of the coronavirus scare. However, social distancing could not be maintained because of overcrowding,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021