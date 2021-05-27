Left Menu

One-year extension for RAW chief, Intelligence Bureau head

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:42 IST
Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Kumar Goel and Intelligence Bureau head Arvind Kumar were given a one-year extension in their services, an official order said on Thursday.

Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre, would continue to be the Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a period one year beyond the presence tenure which ends on June 30, the order said.

Similarly, Kumar, an IPS officer of Assam and Meghalaya cadre, will continue to head the Intelligence Bureau for a period of one year after June 30.

The extensions were cleared by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, the order said.

