Cyclone-triggered heavy rain lashes north Odisha

Heavy rain pummelled several districts of north Odisha under the impact of Cyclone 'Yaas', the meteorological department said on Thursday.

Joda in Keonjhar district recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 268.6 mm over the past 24 hours, followed by 254.8 mm in the Jashipur area of Mayurbhanj district, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Lathikata in Sundargarh registered very heavy rainfall of 213 mm, while Basudevpur in Bhadrak recorded 195 mm of precipitation. Chandikhol in Jajpur and Deogar received 177 mm and 131 mm of rain, respectively, it said.

There was a downpour of 112 mm at Pallahara in Angul.

Soro in Balasore recorded rainfall of 99 mm, while Bamra in Sambalpur logged 98.4 mm rain, the Met Office said.

The IMD had on Wednesday issued a red warning for nine districts for the next 24 hours.

The Bhadrak district administration said the water level of the Baitarani river at Akhuapada was 18.37 metres, above the danger mark of 17.83 metres, at 2 pm on Thursday.

Cyclone 'Yaas' wreaked havoc in the beach towns in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal, as it hit the coast on Wednesday morning with wind speeds of 130-140 kmph, inundating low-lying areas amid a storm surge, officials said.

