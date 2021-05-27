Arunachal Pradesh planning to develop system for early warning signal of disasters

The Arunachal Pradesh government is planning to develop a real-time monitoring system for early warning signals of disasters in the state and to mitigate the sufferings of people during natural calamities, an official said.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar chairing the executive committee meeting of the state disaster management department on Thursday said that it is important that a real-time monitoring system should be in place for early warning signals of the upcoming disaster and to prevent loss of life and other damages.

''Arunachal Pradesh is vulnerable to natural disasters and calamities like landslides, flash floods and cloudburst which are largely unpredictable,'' Kumar said.

He asked the State Disaster Management Agency (SDMA) to use technology which could detect soil movement (in case of landslide) and give out advance warning signals, official sources said.

Kumar suggested that a few landslide prone locations in the state could be taken up on a trial basis.

He asked the officials of the SDMA to collaborate with reputed institutes like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and others in this regard.

The setting up of a Model Regional Relief Centre (RRC) and State Institute of Disaster Management (SIDM) were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also approved release of funds to deputy commissioners (DCs) and Director of Health Services (DHS) for various COVID-19 management activities, relief and response liabilities, the sources said.

Principal Secretary (Home) Rajeev Verma, Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Dr Sharat Chauhan, Food and Civil Supply Secretary Jokey Angu, Disaster Management (DM) Secretary Dani Sulu besides other officials were present in the meeting.

