Three-month old sloth bear cub found killed by carnivore

A three-month old sloth bear cub was found killed by some unidentified carnivore in Siriyur South of Segur Range coming under Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district on Thursday.

Forest department staff, who were on the 8-day protocol population estimation for Buffer Zone MTR, noticed the carcass of the cub at Katralai Road around 10 AM and informed senior officials.

External observation revealed bite marks in the neck portion and internal observation was seen with ribs broken during the post-mortem, official sources said.

It was a clear case of hunt and kill by a carnivore and the mother bear would have chased it and saved the cub from further feeding by the carnivore.

The carcass was burnt after post-mortem in the evening, they said.

