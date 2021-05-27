Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas: Indian Navy's 7 teams have remained at forefront of relief activities in West Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:52 IST
Cyclone Yaas: Indian Navy's 7 teams have remained at forefront of relief activities in West Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Seven teams of the Indian Navy have remained at the forefront of relief activities that are being conducted in West Bengal after cyclone Yaas hit the state's coastal areas on the morning of May 26, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

''The seven teams comprising two diving and five flood relief teams (FRT) have remained at the forefront of relief activities,'' the ministry's statement noted.

Cyclone Yaas pounded parts of India's eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The relief control centre at Indian naval ship Netaji Subhas, in coordination with the West Bengal government, have concentrated their relief and rescue operations in Digha and Fraserganj, the two highly inundated low-lying coastal areas since the landfall of cyclone Yaas on May 26 morning.

The Indian Navy's team at Fraserganj was deployed on Wednesday morning to Narayanpur village, about 30km away, for rescue and relief operations despite heavy rains and inclement weather, the defence ministry said.

The Navy's team at Digha operated in villages in the vicinity of Digha and undertook road clearing operations and distributed aid to the needy, it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021