Employment through MGNREGA should be given to people affected by Covid in rural areas: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the livelihoods of people in rural areas and they should be given employment through MGNREGA. He said that in the coming months plantation work can be done on a large scale in view of the monsoon under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). Keeping this in view, the Forest Department, MNREGA and Rural Development Department should prepare a joint action plan.

Gehlot was reviewing the plans of the Rural Development Department. He said that due to excessive heat in the months of May-June in Rajasthan, MGNREGA workers have to face a lot of difficulty while working. The chief minister directed that a letter should be written to the Centre to reduce the work to provide relief to the MGNREGA workers during the summer season.

He said that door-to-door survey is an effective solution to prevent the infection in rural areas. The rural development and panchayati raj department through its resources can effectively carry out this work to the grassroots level.

Gehlot said that social audit is an effective means to maintain transparency in various schemes related to rural development. Rural development department secretary KK Pathak said that the MGNREGA work, which was postponed due to the lockdown, has been restarted from May 24. About 3.72 lakh jobs are available for employment of workers.

