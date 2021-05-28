Left Menu

Mamata conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in Bengal

PTI | Hingalganj | Updated: 28-05-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 12:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in North 24 Parganas district, officials said.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Banerjee took stock of the post-cyclone situation in Hingalganj, Hasnabad, Sandeshkhali, Pinakha and other areas of the district, they said.

''I have seen that most of the areas have been inundated. Houses and large tracts of agricultural fields are under water. A field survey will also be conducted,'' Banerjee said.

She also held an administrative meeting with the district magistrate, superintendent of police and block development officers.

Several areas in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas districts bore the brunt of Cyclone 'Yaas', which made its landfall in neighbouring Odisha on Wednesday morning.

Many places in these districts were whiplashed by heavy rain, which accompanied the cyclonic storm.

Later in the day, Banerjee is also scheduled to undertake an aerial survey in cyclone-hit areas of South 24 Parganas and Digha, a coastal town, in Purba Medinipur.

