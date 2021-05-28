Left Menu

Parts of Rajasthan reel under scorching heat

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:25 IST
Parts of Rajasthan reel under scorching heat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of Rajasthan reeled under scorching heat with the maximum temperature recorded above 45 degrees Celsius in some of the districts on Friday, the regional meteorological department said.

The department has issued a heatwave warning across the state for the next two to three days.

The highest recorded temperature in the state was 45.4 degrees Celsius measured in Bikaner, officials said.

The maximum temperature in Jaipur, Pali, Ganganagar, Bikaner, and Phalodi also settled around 45 degrees Celsius. It was likely to stay between 44 to 46 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, Nagaur, Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh.

The temperature in other districts was expected between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions were likely to witness strong wind and light rain on Friday, the official said.

The districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions were likely to witness gusty winds accompanied with light to moderate rain from Sunday to Tuesday, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021