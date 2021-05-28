Parts of Rajasthan reel under scorching heat

Several parts of Rajasthan reeled under scorching heat with the maximum temperature recorded above 45 degrees Celsius in some of the districts on Friday, the regional meteorological department said.

The department has issued a heatwave warning across the state for the next two to three days.

The highest recorded temperature in the state was 45.4 degrees Celsius measured in Bikaner, officials said.

The maximum temperature in Jaipur, Pali, Ganganagar, Bikaner, and Phalodi also settled around 45 degrees Celsius. It was likely to stay between 44 to 46 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, Nagaur, Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh.

The temperature in other districts was expected between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions were likely to witness strong wind and light rain on Friday, the official said.

The districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions were likely to witness gusty winds accompanied with light to moderate rain from Sunday to Tuesday, they added.

