Portion of bridge connecting UP with Bihar caves in Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A portion of the bridge connecting Uttar Pradesh and Bihar caved in due to heavy rain here, resulting in the disruption of traffic movement.

The Jai Prabha bridge is built over the Saryu river and connects the Chhapra district of Bihar with UP's Ballia.

Due to heavy rain on Thursday night, a portion of the bridge in Ballia's Bairia tehsil caved in, said SDM Prashant Kumar Nayak on Friday, adding that the movement of the traffic has been completely stopped.

Meanwhile, electricity and communication services were also hit.

Additional District Magistrate Ram Aasrey said the electricity supply has been disrupted in the Belthara road area after a tree fell on a power cable on Thursday night.

