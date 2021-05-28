Methylene Blue could be effective alternative to sunscreens harming corals

Researchers have found that Methylene Blue, a century-old medicine that is mainly used to treat methemoglobinemia, could become an alternative sunscreen ingredient that provides more protection to human skin health without threatening corals.

According to the new study, conducted jointly by researchers at Mblue Labs and the University of Maryland, Methylene Blue has the potential to be a coral reef-friendly sunscreen active ingredient that can provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB as opposed to a majority of today's sunscreens that contain chemicals that pose harm to coral reefs around the world.

Oxybenzone, a chemical used in 80% of today's sunscreens has been proven to have harmful effects on coral reefs and other marine life, which is why several countries and states have banned its use.

The researchers compared the UV protection benefits of Methylene Blue with Oxybenzone and reported that Methylene Blue not only absorbs UVA & UVB, it also helps repair the DNA damage caused by UV irradiation, thereby leading to better cell survival.

Further, the researcher team exposed the same amounts of Methylene Blue and Oxybenzone in Xenia umbellate, a soft coral species, in isolated tanks and monitored their growth as well as responses to the two different chemicals. They found drastic coral bleaching and death in Oxybenzone-treated Xenia corals in less than a week whereas Methylene Blue did not have any negative effects on coral health even at a relatively high concentration (1 micro molar).

Apart from Oxybenzone, Methylene Blue was also compared with other widely-used skincare antioxidants such as Vitamin A (Retinol) and Vitamin C. The skin fibroblasts, derived from both young and old individuals were found to have significantly improved in a methylene blue-containing cell culture medium. In addition, the team found that the combination of Methylene Blue and Vitamin C could deliver amazing anti-aging effects, particularly in skin cells from older donors.

The researchers have already filed a patent application and have started developing sunscreen prototypes containing Methylene Blue.

The study titled "Ultraviolet radiation protection potentials of Methylene Blue for human skin and coral reef health " is published in Nature's Scientific Reports.