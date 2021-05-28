Left Menu

Soren orders high-level probe into Jharkhand bridge collapse

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:16 IST
Soren orders high-level probe into Jharkhand bridge collapse
A day after a major bridge connecting several localities near Ranchi crashed down like a pack of cards, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday ordered a high-level probe into the collapse.

The major bridge 'Haradih-Budhadih' over the Kanchi river that connects Tamar to Bundu and Sonahatu near the state capital Ranchi crumbled amid incessant rain under the impact of cyclone 'Yaas' on Thursday and its video footage got viral on social media catching people's attention.

''I have ordered a high-level inquiry in this matter.

Corruption and loot of public exchequer will not be tolerated at any cost during my tenure,'' Soren said while ordering a probe into the incidednt.

A team of experts and engineers are already camping at the site of the bridge collapse, officials said.

''We have constituted an inquiry team of high officials, including Chief Engineer of the Road Construction Department, to look into the bridge fall,'' Secretary, Rural Development Department, Anuradha Patnaik told PTI.

Patnaik said that the three-member team has been asked to furnish its probe report as early as possible while the state government was looking into providing alternative routes for transportation in the area.

The officials said the bridge was constructed in 2017-18 at a cost of about Rs eight crore.

The major bridge was one of the main means of transportation in the area and the villagers will now have to cover longer distances to reach Sonahatu and Silli etc areas.

Many parts of the state are witnessing incessant rains on account of cyclone Yaa's impact.

Two persons had died in Ranchi on Thursday after a house caved in due to heavy rains while one was killed in Bokaro a day before due to lightning.

