Maha: Six dead in slab collapse incident in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:36 IST
At least six persons were killed and four to five others were feared trapped after slabs of a ground-plus-five-storey building collapsed at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Friday night, a civic official said.

This is the second such incident in the area this month.

The slab of the fifth floor of the Sai Siddhi building in Nehru Chowk area collapsed, causing the slabs below to crash too, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell.

So far six bodies have been pulled out of the debris and another four or five persons are feared to be trapped, he said.

Fire brigade and police personnel are engaged in rescue work, he added.

On May 15, a similar slab collapse at an illegal building in the Ulhasnagar township had claimed five lives.

