Left Menu

Breach in embankments of forest camps at several places in Bengal after cyclone 'Yaas': Report

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 00:21 IST
Breach in embankments of forest camps at several places in Bengal after cyclone 'Yaas': Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flooding in the Sunderbans and neighbouring parts of South 24 Parganas district in the wake of cyclone Yaas has caused serious breach in embankments of forest camps in many areas that need immediate reconstruction, a West Bengal Forest Department report said.

Embankments of camps like Jhilla, Bidya, Chamta, Kakmari, Harikhali, Rampura have been either breached or these suffered severe damage, according to the preliminary report.

In the aftermath of the landfall and due to high tide, all the 18 land-based camps and four range office camps were submerged, some up to 10 feet, it said.

All the sweet water ponds, numbering 20, are now filled with salt water, it added.

''Water level has remained at 2 feet in almost all the beats even during low tide... and rose to 6 feet on May 27, 12 pm. This is likely to happen till May 29 as per forecast, hampering full-fledged rehabilitation operations,'' an official said.

As part of other damages, the report said approximately one km earthen embankment of the Sundarban Wild Animal Park, along with two culverts were badly impacted, and the entire sanctuary is inundated.

Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav told PTI once the water level recedes, the department will be able to undertake a more detailed analysis of the extent of damage, and initiate measures to restore the facilities at the earliest.

Cyclone 'Yaas' rampaged through parts of India's eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021