Left Menu

Crocodile rescued from Sundarbans village

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 00:43 IST
Crocodile rescued from Sundarbans village
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A full-grown crocodile was rescued from a waterbody at a village in the Sundarbans region of West Bengal on Friday, an official said.

The female crocodile, 9.6 feet long, was rescued from the waterbody in Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas, he said.

The crocodile is believed to have escaped an overflown creek in the region, hit hard by cyclone Yaas and the high tides that led to flooding, the forest official said.

As the reptile was spotted by the villagers, a huge crowd of onlookers gathered at the spot, he said.

Forest officials rushed to the area and cordoned off the waterbody, he added.

After attempts for several hours, the crocodile was netted, the official said.

It was later checked by a veterinary doctor and released at the Lothian Wildlife Sanctuary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021