Science News Roundup: Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever; Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday -Interfax and more

Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday -Interfax

Russia has postponed the launch of its Soyuz-2.1b rocket to Friday from Thursday, Interfax news agency quoted Roscosmos space agency as saying. The Soyuz-2.1b rocket was expected to deliver 36 OneWeb satellites into open space, according to Roscosmos.

Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever

All was not well among the peoples who inhabited the east bank of the Nile River in northern Sudan some 13,400 years ago, as revealed by the battered bodies buried in a cemetery at one of the world's oldest sites showing human warfare. Researchers said on Thursday a re-examination of remains from the Jebel Sahaba cemetery excavated in the 1960s provides new insight into this prehistoric bloodshed, including evidence that there had been a succession of violent encounters rather than a single deadly showdown as previously believed.

New coral reef restoration technology aims to reverse climate change damage

Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan remembers "feeling like a visitor at an amazing party" on her diving trips to a bay near the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy where she swam above coral reefs with nurse sharks, sea turtles, and countless colorful fish. But on a return trip after Hurricane Irma ravaged the island in 2017, she dove the reef again - and was shocked by what she saw.

India COVID-19 variant exhibits resistance; antibody drug shows promise

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. India variant shows resistance to antibody drugs, vaccines

