Dynetics awarded contract to produce LAMS for NASA's Orion spacecraft

U.S. space agency NASA said on Saturday it has awarded Alabama-based aerospace company Dynetics Inc. a contract to produce a Laser Air Monitoring System (LAMS) for its Orion spacecraft beginning with the Artemis III mission.

LAMS is a new air monitoring technology that will measure oxygen, carbon dioxide, water vapor, temperature, and pressure within Orion during Artemis missions to the Moon. The system can detect unsafe levels of these elements in cabin air composition, giving crews time to respond

Advertisement

The contract worth USD17.8 million is for the production of the Artemis III unit, as well as a qualification unit, design modifications, and long-lead procurement items in support of the Artemis IV and Artemis V missions.

In an official statement, NASA said that the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a maximum potential value of $90 million, should additional flight units or components be needed for the Orion program or other NASA programs and projects.

Late last year, Dynetics delivered the first version of a LAMS unit to NASA for use in the Artemis II Orion spacecraft which is a vital part of the agency's deep space exploration plans, along with the Space Launch System rocket, Gateway, and human landing system.

Scheduled for launch in 2022, Artemis II will be NASA's first crewed Artemis mission that will pave the way to land the first woman and next man on the Moon on Artemis III.