Left Menu

Dynetics awarded contract to produce LAMS for NASA's Orion spacecraft

Late last year, Dynetics delivered the first version of a LAMS unit to NASA for use in the Artemis II Orion spacecraft which is a vital part of the agency's deep space exploration plans, along with the Space Launch System rocket, Gateway, and human landing system. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-05-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 13:24 IST
Dynetics awarded contract to produce LAMS for NASA's Orion spacecraft
Scheduled for launch in 2022, Artemis II will be NASA's first crewed Artemis mission that will pave the way to land the first woman and next man on the Moon on Artemis III. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. space agency NASA said on Saturday it has awarded Alabama-based aerospace company Dynetics Inc. a contract to produce a Laser Air Monitoring System (LAMS) for its Orion spacecraft beginning with the Artemis III mission.

LAMS is a new air monitoring technology that will measure oxygen, carbon dioxide, water vapor, temperature, and pressure within Orion during Artemis missions to the Moon. The system can detect unsafe levels of these elements in cabin air composition, giving crews time to respond

The contract worth USD17.8 million is for the production of the Artemis III unit, as well as a qualification unit, design modifications, and long-lead procurement items in support of the Artemis IV and Artemis V missions.

In an official statement, NASA said that the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a maximum potential value of $90 million, should additional flight units or components be needed for the Orion program or other NASA programs and projects.

Late last year, Dynetics delivered the first version of a LAMS unit to NASA for use in the Artemis II Orion spacecraft which is a vital part of the agency's deep space exploration plans, along with the Space Launch System rocket, Gateway, and human landing system.

Scheduled for launch in 2022, Artemis II will be NASA's first crewed Artemis mission that will pave the way to land the first woman and next man on the Moon on Artemis III.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021