ADVISORY-Story on second volcano eruption in eastern Congo is withdrawn

The story slugged CONGO-VOLCANO/ and headlined "Small eruption recorded at the second volcano in eastern Congo" is withdrawn after the government updated its information to say no eruption took place. The government originally said a small eruption had taken place at Mount Nyamuragira. Later, in a tweet, the communications ministry said: "False alert about Nyamuragira.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 17:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo

The government originally said a small eruption had taken place at Mount Nyamuragira. Later, in a tweet, the communications ministry said: "False alert about Nyamuragira. A plane has just flown over the entire zone of the volcano's flanks. No eruption was detected. It is instead intense charcoal burning whose fumes were perceived as being volcanic activity." No replacement story will follow. STORY_NUMBER: L5N2NG04E STORY_DATE: 29/05/2021 STORY_TIME: 1119 GMT

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

