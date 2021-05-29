ADVISORY-Story on second volcano eruption in eastern Congo is withdrawn

The story slugged CONGO-VOLCANO/ and headlined "Small eruption recorded at the second volcano in eastern Congo" is withdrawn after the government updated its information to say no eruption took place.

The government originally said a small eruption had taken place at Mount Nyamuragira. Later, in a tweet, the communications ministry said: "False alert about Nyamuragira. A plane has just flown over the entire zone of the volcano's flanks. No eruption was detected. It is instead intense charcoal burning whose fumes were perceived as being volcanic activity." No replacement story will follow. STORY_NUMBER: L5N2NG04E STORY_DATE: 29/05/2021 STORY_TIME: 1119 GMT

