Left Menu

Gadkari stresses on ways to reduce use of cement, steel in road construction

The road transport minister further said that steel and cement players are indulged in cartelisation in the country.Addressing an event virtually, Gadkari said the government is constructing 22 green highways and now India has the largest road network.Massive investment is made in the highways sector in India...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 18:08 IST
Gadkari stresses on ways to reduce use of cement, steel in road construction
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the government is making massive investment in the highways sector and emphasised on developing ways to to cut down usage of steel and cement in construction of roads and bridges. The road transport minister further said that steel and cement players are indulged in cartelisation in the country.

Addressing an event virtually, Gadkari said the government is constructing 22 green highways and now India has the largest road network.

''Massive investment is made in the highways sector in India... Without compromising on quality, we need to reduce the cost of construction of roads and bridges,'' the minister said.

Gadkari said the government officials should positively support new ideas.

''We should accept successful practices of road construction in the world and accept it in Indian scenario,'' he said.

Gadkari asked consultants to come up with innovations to reduce cost and volume of cement and steel in construction of roads.

''Reduce the use of steel and cement in construction of roads and bridges...I want to teach lessons to cartels of steel and cement companies,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021