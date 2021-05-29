Leopard caged in Bengal tea garden, third in a month

A full-grown leopard was found trapped in a cage placed in a tea garden in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, a forest department official said.

With this, three leopards were caged in Manbari tea garden, located in the Mal block of the district, in one month.

Workers of the garden spotted the trapped leopard on Saturday morning. Forest department employees later rescued the animal and released it in Gorumara forest, Ranger of Malbazar Wildlife Division 2, Dipen Subba, said.

The forest department has placed another cage within the tea garden premises as more leopards might be lurking there.

