Oil leak spotted from cyclone-affected boat off Palghar coast

An oil leak has been spotted from a boat that got stranded at sea off the Palghar coast in Maharashtra as cyclone Tauktae brought in heavy rains along with gusty winds while it moved towards Gujarat mid-May, an official said on Saturday.As many as 137 fishermen were rescued from this boat post the cyclone, though the vessel remained at sea, Palghar district disaster control chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.The leak happened close to Vadrai coast and was spotted today.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An oil leak has been spotted from a boat that got stranded at sea off the Palghar coast in Maharashtra as cyclone Tauktae brought in heavy rains along with gusty winds while it moved towards Gujarat mid-May, an official said on Saturday.

As many as 137 fishermen were rescued from this boat post the cyclone, though the vessel remained at sea, Palghar district disaster control chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

''The leak happened close to Vadrai coast and was spotted today. Officials from Maharashtra Maritime Board and an oil firm as well as Coast Guard personnel are on the spot trying to plug the leak as and when the tide allows them to work. Further details of the incident are awaited,'' Kadam said.

