PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:13 IST
Maximum temp settles at 36.6 deg C in Delhi, humidity 42 pc
The mercury in the national capital on Saturday settled at 36.6 degree Celsius, a few notches down from the figures a day before, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 56 per cent, an IMD official had earlier said.

The city had registered a low of 25.3 degrees Celsius on Friday while the maximum temperature had stood at 40.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD website, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius late evening, with a relative humidity of 42 per cent.

At Palam, Ayangar and Lodhi Road observatories, the minimum temperature recorded were 27 degrees Celsius, 25.6 degrees Celsius and 25.8 degrees Celsius, respectively in the morning, the official had said.

