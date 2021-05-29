Intense heat in parts of Rajasthan, no relief for next 2 days

Blistering heat affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan where Ganganagar was recorded as the hottest place with a maximum of 46.3 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said on Saturday. Churu recorded 46.1 degrees while the day temperature in Bikaner, Phalodi, Pilani and Pali was 44.8, 44.4, 44.7 and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Meteorological Department here said the day temperature at other places in the state was below 44 degrees Celsius. The department predicted no relief from heat wave conditions during the next 48 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)