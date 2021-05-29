Left Menu

Skeletons found in TN village

PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:06 IST
Skeletons found in TN village
As many as five skeletons were found from the seashore at a village in this district on Saturday, prompting authorities to launch a probe.

The human remains were found at the Valinokkam seashore village, police and revenue officials said.

Various angles, including murder, were being probed, police said.

The village has a population of 500 fishermen working with fishing companies.

The skeletons were seen protruding from the sandy surface in the area, which has been witnessing strong winds for the past many days.

