High-velocity storm uproots trees, disrupts power supply in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 11:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A high-velocity storm swept the Union Territory of Chandigarh and its surrounding areas late Saturday night uprooting trees and disrupting power supply at many places.

The storm, with a wind speed exceeding 60 kmph, was accompanied by heavy rains, the weather office said on Sunday.

Trees were uprooted and electric poles damaged in some places, officials said.

Some residents complained that the power supply in many southern sectors of the city remained disrupted for nearly 10 hours. Morning water supply was also disrupted in some parts of the city.

In the morning, municipal corporation workers were seen clearing several roads of uprooted trees and branches.

There were reports of a few vehicles getting damaged as trees or heavy branches fell on them during the storm.

The sudden change in weather was caused by a weather system that had built up due to an upper air cyclonic pressure, a Meteorological Department official said.

He said that rains were also reported from Mohali, Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Yamunanagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

