Left Menu

Tiger dies while being taken to Sajnekhali camp for treatment

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 14:22 IST
Tiger dies while being taken to Sajnekhali camp for treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A male Royal Bengal tiger, which had strayed from the core forest area, died on Sunday while being taken to the Sajnekhali camp of Sunderbans for treatment, a senior Forest department official said.

The Forest department said the cause of death of the tiger did not appear to be cyclone Yaas and its aftermath but old age while adding that a post-mortem of the carcass would confirm the real reason.

The big cat, aged about 11-12 years, was found wobbling around Harikhali camp the day before and the forest staff kept a close watch on it, Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav told PTI.

As the tiger was later found lying on the banks of a pond, the staff tried to feed it chicken on Sunday morning but it refused the food.

The tiger appeared to be very weak even to have water as forest personnel struggled to pour water into its throat and was later being taken to the Sajnekhali forest camp for treatment when it died on way, Yadav said.

''The death is unfortunate but it appears the tiger died due to old age and weakness. It was dehydrated but the cyclone or the consequent flooding of the forest is not the cause,'' Yadav said, adding the post-mortem would reveal the exact reason.

The last tiger census of Sunderbans (2019-20) put the number of Royal Bengal Tiger population in Sunderbans to 96.

PTI SUS RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021