Science News Roundup: Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China's space station module; India COVID-19 variant exhibits resistance; antibody-drug shows promise

The Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, autonomously rendezvoused and docked with Tianhe at 5:01 a.m. Beijing time, Xinhua said on Sunday. India COVID-19 variant exhibits resistance; antibody drug shows promise The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China's space station module

China's cargo spacecraft, carrying supplies, equipment, and propellant, docked with the space station's key module Tianhe on Sunday, the official news agency Xinhua reported. The Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, autonomously rendezvoused and docked with Tianhe at 5:01 a.m. Beijing time, Xinhua said on Sunday.

India COVID-19 variant exhibits resistance; antibody-drug shows promise

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. India variant shows resistance to antibody drugs, vaccines

