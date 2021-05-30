Science News Roundup: Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China's space station module; India COVID-19 variant exhibits resistance; antibody-drug shows promise
Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China's space station module
China's cargo spacecraft, carrying supplies, equipment, and propellant, docked with the space station's key module Tianhe on Sunday, the official news agency Xinhua reported. The Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, autonomously rendezvoused and docked with Tianhe at 5:01 a.m. Beijing time, Xinhua said on Sunday.
India COVID-19 variant exhibits resistance; antibody-drug shows promise
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. India variant shows resistance to antibody drugs, vaccines
