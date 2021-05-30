Left Menu

Dust storm hits parts of Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:42 IST
Dust storm hits parts of Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Sunday evening as a dust storm hit parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the national capital is likely to receive rains late in the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius and 25.2 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the season's average, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 65 per cent.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 103 this morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021