C'garh: 2 held for trying to sell pangolin in Mahasamund
Two people were arrested in Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh for allegedly trying to sell a pangolin, a scaly ant-eater that is completely protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, police said on Sunday.
Damru Sidar (39) and Nepal Sidar (35) were held on a tip off from a bridge in Temri village in Saraipali area on Saturday, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prafull Kumar Thakur told PTI.
''They were trying to sell a 3.5 feet long pangolin weighing 11 kilograms,'' the official said.
The species is highly prized by wildlife smugglers due to a misconception that its body parts and scales etc are a cure for several diseases.
