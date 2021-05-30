Left Menu

C'garh: 2 held for trying to sell pangolin in Mahasamund

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-05-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 20:19 IST
Two people were arrested in Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh for allegedly trying to sell a pangolin, a scaly ant-eater that is completely protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, police said on Sunday.

Damru Sidar (39) and Nepal Sidar (35) were held on a tip off from a bridge in Temri village in Saraipali area on Saturday, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prafull Kumar Thakur told PTI.

''They were trying to sell a 3.5 feet long pangolin weighing 11 kilograms,'' the official said.

The species is highly prized by wildlife smugglers due to a misconception that its body parts and scales etc are a cure for several diseases.

