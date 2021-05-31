80 pc work on artificial Tawi Lake project completed in Jammu

Around 80 per cent work on the Tawi Barrage project, popularly known as the artificial Tawi Lake, in Jammu city has been completed, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer gave strict directions for completion of the remaining work and also inspected the different components of the Tawi River Front and assessed the pending works on the Barrage project, he said. The government has engaged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, for detailed assessment of works already executed on the Tawi Barrage Project and to give expert advice on the completion of left-over work and recommend measures required to be taken to prevent erosion of the embankments and suggest required flood protection works. Under the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) Portuguese firm Aqualogus was also assigned the task of conducting morphology study of the Tawi river, so that effective measures can be taken for flood protection, the spokesperson said.

He said the 3.5 km-long river front is proposed to be completed in two phases. The first phase starts from 4th bridge to Main Tawi Bridge and phase second from Main Tawi Bridge to Gujjar Nagar Bridge, the spokesperson said, adding that the divisional commissioner was informed that pathways would be constructed on both the sides (banks) of the river to provide easy access to the public.

The divisional commissioner set the timeline for the completion of the pending work of the Auto-Mechanically Operated Gated Barrage (AMOGB) during the inspection visit to the construction site, the spokesperson said. He said the divisional commissioner also took a round of both the river banks from 4th bridge to Main Tawi Bridge and enquired about the works which would be taken under the proposed Tawi River Front.

The divisional commissioner directed the Jammu Municipal Corporation to conduct a cleanliness drive in the area, while the Jammu Development Authority and Floriculture were directed to properly maintain the parks developed on the river banks, he said.

The spokesperson said the Jammu Smart City Limited is also conceptualising a Detailed Project Report to develop the Tawi River Front to give an aesthetic look to the Tawi river and to promote it as a major tourism attraction.

