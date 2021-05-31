Left Menu

Updated: 31-05-2021 10:38 IST
Science News Roundup: Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China's space station module
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China's space station module

China's cargo spacecraft, carrying supplies, equipment and propellant, docked with the space station's key module Tianhe on Sunday, the official news agency Xinhua reported. The Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, autonomously rendezvoused and docked with Tianhe at 5:01 a.m. Beijing time, Xinhua said on Sunday.

