Science News Roundup: Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China's space station module

Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China's space station module

China's cargo spacecraft, carrying supplies, equipment and propellant, docked with the space station's key module Tianhe on Sunday, the official news agency Xinhua reported. The Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, autonomously rendezvoused and docked with Tianhe at 5:01 a.m. Beijing time, Xinhua said on Sunday.

