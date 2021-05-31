Left Menu

China says each couple can have three children, in change of policy

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-05-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 12:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children after census data showed a dramatic decline in births.

The policy change was approved during a politburo meeting on Monday chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported, without saying when the change takes effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

