UPDATE 1-Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Alaska - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the U.S. state of Alaska, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000eg52/executive?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=usgs_quakes on Monday. The quake was at a depth of 58.2 kilometers (36.2 miles) and occurred about 161 kilometers north of Anchorage, USGS said.

Reuters | Alaska | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:56 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the U.S. state of Alaska, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000eg52/executive?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=usgs_quakes on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 58.2 kilometers (36.2 miles) and occurred about 161 kilometers north of Anchorage, USGS said. It struck at around 10:59 p.m. local time on Sunday (0659 GMT on Monday) and was felt widely throughout the Alaskan interior, according to https://earthquake.alaska.edu/event/0216xu2rod to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

No tsunami warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center as of 2343 local time on Sunday. Separately, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)also pegged the trembler's magnitude at 6.1.

