Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes central Alaska - GFZ

Reuters | Alaska | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck central Alaska in the United States, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. Separately, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), said the trembler struck 169 kilometers north of Anchorage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

