DST-supported SAIF partner with Molekule to optimise air purifiers in hospitals

COVID wards and ICUs at several hospitals in Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh will soon be able to improve their ventilation facilities with the help of air purification units from a US-based company through an effort by Panjab University.

Department of Science and Technology supported Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility, Panjab University Chandigarh (SAIF, PUC) has collaborated with Molekule, a USA based air purifying manufacturer, to assemble and optimise Molekule's air purifiers in about 10 hospitals so far this activity is still going on the number is likely to change with the progress of this work.

The partnership has led to the donation of air purifiers Molekule & Air Pro RX units to hospitals across the country. Nearly 6 states have been covered to date, with efforts going on to cover most of the Covid affected states of India to help aid in the battle against the virus and provide patients, doctors, and staff with much-needed clean air.

Installation of the air purifier will help prevent transmission of COVID 19 through exposure to aerosolized respiratory droplets by facilitating adequate indoor air purification and ventilation in the hospitals. It can help address concerns to the health of citizens and healthcare workers arising on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molekule's core technology, Photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO), is designed to destroy airborne pollutants like viruses, bacteria, mould, or chemicals in the air known as Volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Tests on PECO for these Molekule Air purifiers indicate upto 99.99% inactivation of coronavirus strains (porcine & bovine) and H1N1 flu virus, upto 95% destruction of VOCs and ozone (airborne chemicals), and upto 99.9% destruction of bacteria, mould, and viruses in the air.

In the first batch, Molekule Air Purifier Mini & Molekule Air Pro RX units were received, assembled, and tested at SAIF, PUC, by its technical staff members. Molekule Air Pro RX units had been originally designed for medical purposes in the United States and optimized for air purification in multipurpose facilities in hospitals to cater for huge areas such as emergency wards, ICUs, and so on and can now play a significant role in containing the rapid spread of COVID 19 in India.

"There have been numerous compelling stories of repurposing of DST supported scientific infrastructure and knowledge Centers, such as the SAIF at Panjab University, ineffective addressing of COVID-19 demands with speed and scale. An important lesson is that the scientific and technological infrastructure, human and knowledge resources can become deep assets to fight any clear and present crisis requiring speedy actions," said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

(With Inputs from PIB)