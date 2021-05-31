Blindwink in Association with Brandz Magazine Honors the Winners of India Design Awards - 2021
Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) India Design Awards has been organised by Blindwink to recognise the creative excellence of the Architects & Interior Designers Pan India & acknowledge their marvellous work. The awards are an ode to the architects & designers who give life to the lifeless bricks & transform the houses, work places, towns, cities and the nation giving them a unique identity through their architectural excellence & wonderful aesthetic vision. The awards hold a very high credibility being solely based on merits, announced post meticulous selection process, research, online survey & opinions. India Design Awards, one of India’s most prestigious awards, were conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company In India. The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.
The list of the awardees are: Winners of India Design Awards - 2021 1. Architect of The Year - Mr. Debasish Sarkar (Manager Director) - Fasthelp Private Limited 2. Most Creative Multidisciplinary Architecture, Graphic & Interior Designing Firm in Pune - 100 Ants Design Studio - Ar. Chaitanya Padhye& Ar. SwaraliSathaye (Co-founder & Principal Architects) 3. Most Creative Interior Designer in Ahmedabad - Mr. Chirag Mehta (Founder & Principal Interior Designer) - 9 Degree Design Studio 4. Outstanding Excellence in Interior Architecture & Design - AK Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Amit Maitra & Mr. KallolBaroi (Directors) 5. Most Creative & Innovative Young Interior Designer in West UP - Mr. Amit Gupta (Principal Designer) - Spacekraft Architect and Interiors 6. Leading Architectural Design Firm in South India - Arun Thomas Architects - Mr. Arun Thomas (Principal Architect) 7. Best Architecture & Interior Designing Firm in Punjab - Bansal Associates Barnala - Ar. Naveen Bansal (Principal Architect) 8. Most Innovative Young Architects in Chennai - Ms. Gayathri B M & Ar. Mohamed Ashik M (Associate Architects) - Design Crete 9. Best Architectural Designer in NCR, Noida - Architect Rohit Indoria (Head Designer) - Aestom Architects and Interior Designers 10. Most Innovative Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Architecture & Interior Designing Firm in Odisha - Envirogene - Ar. Piyush Goenka (Principal Architect) 11. Best Interior Design Firm - Hyderabad - The Design Theory 12. Best Turnkey Interior Designers in Maharashtra - Mr. Sanjay Prakash Rawte - M/s. SHILPI INTER DESIGNS SOLUTIONZ 13. Most Creative Multidisciplinary Architecture & Designing Firm in Delhi - INTERSTICE STUDIO 14. Most Promising Architects & Interior Designers, Delhi - Mr. Rohit Sethi & Ms. Saloni Sethi - ABITARE ARCHITECTS 15. Best Architecture and Design Consulting Firm in Maharashtra - Niraj Doshi Design Consultancy [N.D.D.C.] 16. Young Design Icon For Excellence in Interior Designing Projects in Gujarat - Karya Design Studio 17. Most Influential Eco friendly Design Consultant Firm in Ahmedabad - SferaBlu Architects 18. Most Innovative Young Dynamic Architecture & Urban Planning Firm - Ar. Nirav Khant & Ar. Khushbu Doshi - MAATRA Architects 19. Most Splendid and Prestigious Residential Interior Designs in Hyderabad - Mr. Amerr Patel Jadigam - Amaze One Interior Design Studio (Founder & CEO) 20. Most Promising Architect and Interior Designer In Assam - Mr. Tirthankar Dey (Principal Architect) - Indian Studio Of Architecture and Interior Design 21. Best Hospitality Interior Designers 2021 - Mr. Manas Barua (Principal Designer) - designers.manas 22. Most Creative Architects & Interior Designers in Bangalore - 2021 - Mr. Karthik Pd (SRCREATIONS) About Blindwink Blindwink is the best market research company In India. We are the ambassadors for your brand; & market researchers for the new trend. We make Iconic Brands. We empower emerging start-ups, entrepreneurs & growing businesses and transform them into well known brands.
Website: www.blindwink.in.
