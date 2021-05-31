250-bed govt hospital to come up in Bengaluru

A new 250-bed government hospital will be built in Mahadevapura in the city, Karnataka Forest, Kannada and Culture Aravind Limbavali said on Monday.

''The COVID-19 Task Force in the state has been asking for the construction of more hospitals in Bengaluru.

The construction of the government hospital will begin very soon,'' the minister said in a statement.

According to him, the building will have a special ward for children and also a maternity ward.

The hospital will have all facilities available in a district hospital.

Limbavali is an MLA from the Mahadevapura constituency.

