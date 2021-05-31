Left Menu

250-bed govt hospital to come up in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 17:17 IST
250-bed govt hospital to come up in Bengaluru
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new 250-bed government hospital will be built in Mahadevapura in the city, Karnataka Forest, Kannada and Culture Aravind Limbavali said on Monday.

''The COVID-19 Task Force in the state has been asking for the construction of more hospitals in Bengaluru.

The construction of the government hospital will begin very soon,'' the minister said in a statement.

According to him, the building will have a special ward for children and also a maternity ward.

The hospital will have all facilities available in a district hospital.

Limbavali is an MLA from the Mahadevapura constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021