250-bed govt hospital to come up in Bengaluru
A new 250-bed government hospital will be built in Mahadevapura in the city, Karnataka Forest, Kannada and Culture Aravind Limbavali said on Monday.
''The COVID-19 Task Force in the state has been asking for the construction of more hospitals in Bengaluru.
The construction of the government hospital will begin very soon,'' the minister said in a statement.
According to him, the building will have a special ward for children and also a maternity ward.
The hospital will have all facilities available in a district hospital.
Limbavali is an MLA from the Mahadevapura constituency.
