Left Menu

Light rains lash UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 17:19 IST
Light rains lash UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Uttar Pradesh received light rains and thundershowers in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Monday.

There was a rise in day temperatures in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi, Varanasi, and Kanpur divisions, it said, adding the highest was recorded at 41.5 degrees Celsius in Jhansi.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 20.7 degrees Celsius in Fatehgarh.

In the last 24 hours, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning occurred in the western part of the state, the department said. It warned against thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) in isolated places of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021