Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: French restaurant serves up food of the future: insects

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 18:32 IST
Odd News Roundup: French restaurant serves up food of the future: insects
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

French restaurant serves up food of the future: insects

Laurent Veyet's tasting menu is not for the faint-hearted, but may point to the future of feeding a booming world population - there is a prawn salad with yellow mealworm, crunchy insects on a bed of vegetables and chocolate-coated grasshoppers. As sun bathed the outdoor restaurant terraces in Paris, Veyet's ornate dishes were winning approving nods and murmurs of satisfaction from his adventurous clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021