Airtel deploys additional 25 MHz spectrum in Punjab to bolster network capacity

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has deployed an additional 25 MHz spectrum in Punjab to boost network capacity.

At 65 MHz, Airtel now has the largest spectrum bank in the state and is well-positioned to deliver a stronger experience to customers, the company said in a statement.

''Airtel has deployed additional 25 MHz spectrum in the 1800/2300 MHz bands along with advanced network software tools to bolster high-speed data capacity in its network. Of this, 20 Mhz has been added in the 2300 band and the 5 Mhz in the 1800 Mhz band, giving Airtel industry-leading holdings in both bands,'' the company said.

This deployment of an additional spectrum will strengthen the network for Airtel customers across Punjab.

''It will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in urban and rural areas,'' the company said.

It also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high-speed data services.

Manu Sood, Hub Chief Executive Officer – Upper North, Bharti Airtel said: "With the highest spectrum holding at 65 MHz in Punjab, Airtel is well-positioned to meet the surging demand for high-speed data.'' Airtel has over 11.53 million customers in Punjab and its network covers 99.89 per cent population of the state.

After the pandemic struck, the adoption of work from home, online classes, and video streaming witnessed a massive surge, prompting telcos like Airtel to invest in bolstering network capacities.

