Thunderstorm forecast for five districts in Madhya Pradesh:IMD

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert forecast of a very likely thunderstorm with hail and wind gusting to 30-40 kmph for five districts of Madhya Pradesh.

A yellow alert of a very likely thunderstorm with wind speed up to 30-40 kmph was sounded for isolated places in eight divisions including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

The forecast is valid until Tuesday morning, the Met department said.

In the last 24 hours, parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Hoshangabad divisions witnessed showers. Bhopal city received 5 cms of rainfall.

''A trough line from Punjab to North MP has caused moisture incursion causing showers,'' said PK Saha, a senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office.

The highest maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius was recorded in Gwalior, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

