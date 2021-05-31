Tennis-French Open order of play on Tuesday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the third day of the French Open on Tuesday (play begins at 0900 GMT unless specified, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (1000 GMT)

Oceane Babel (France) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Bernarda Pera (U.S.)

3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Alexei Popyrin (Australia) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Tennys Sandgren (U.S.)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN Liang En-shuo (Taiwan) v Fiona Ferro (France)

Albert Ramos Vinolas (Spain) v 14-Gael Monfils (France) Hugo Gaston (France) v Richard Gasquet (France)

9-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Donna Vekic (Croatia) COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) v 29-Ugo Humbert (France) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) v Kristina Mladenovic (France)

9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Taro Daniel (Japan) Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) v Sloane Stephens (U.S.) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

