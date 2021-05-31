Left Menu

Himachal gets 105.5 mm rainfall in March-May, 11 pc less than last summer

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has received 105.5 mm rainfall during the summer from March 1 to May 31, the weather department said on Monday.

The rainfall was 11 per cent less than last season, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

However, this precipitation comes in the normal range that is between (-)19 per cent and (+) 19 per cent, he added. Five out of the state's 12 districts -- Mandi (48 per cent), Solan (41), Shimla 35), Sirmaur (35) and Kullu (30 per cent) -- have received excess rainfall.

Four districts -- Kangra (7 per cent), Una (2), Kinnaur (-9 per cent) and Chamba (-12 per cent) -- have received normal rainfall.

The remaining three districts -- Lahul- Spiti (-28 per cent), Bilaspur (-24) and Hamirpur (-22 per cent) -- have deficient rainfall during pre-monsoon season, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

