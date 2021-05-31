Left Menu

BJP leaders distribute dry ration in Delhi locality to mark 7th anniversary of Modi govt

We are arranging the dry ration kits to the villagers so that they dont have to sleep with empty stomach, Gupta said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:54 IST
BJP leaders distribute dry ration in Delhi locality to mark 7th anniversary of Modi govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, BJP leaders on Monday distributed dry ration kits to around 60 families living at Chak Chilla village located on an islet of the Yamuna river in Delhi.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, along with other party leaders, reached the village through a boat and provided one month's ration to the villagers.

It's a daily struggle for Chak Chilla villagers to arrange food in normal days, let alone during the lockdown period, as they are surrounded from all sides by the Yamuna river, said Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva.

''The irony is that the village which falls under Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Assembly constituency is totally neglected during the lockdown,'' Sachdeva claimed.

The BJP provided dry ration kits for a month to around 60 families living at the island under its 'Sewa Hi Sangathan 2.0' programme launched to mark the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, he said. Sahasrabuddhe, who also heads the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), said on the occasion, ''BJP follows the concept of Antyodaya that means reaching out to the last man in the society. Providing ration to Chak Chilla villagers is an example of it.'' Adesh Gupta appealed to the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister to provide basic facilities to residents of Chak Chilla village in his assembly constituency.

''The village located in the middle of the river has remained cut off from government schemes and any development for long. We are arranging the dry ration kits to the villagers so that they don't have to sleep with empty stomach," Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
3
BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021