Maha PWD creates record by constructing 39.69 km long road in 24 hrs: Minister

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-06-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 00:02 IST
The Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) on Monday created a record by constructing a 39.69 km long road in just 24 hours in Satara district, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said and claimed the Limca Book of Records has taken cognisance of this feat.

''PWD created a record by constructing 39.69 km long bituminous concrete road (one lane side) between Phaltan and Mhasurne village in Satara district in 24 hours. It is record and Limca Book of Records took the cognizance of it,'' Chavan tweeted.

He congratulated PWD officials and contractors for constructing the one lane of the road in a record time.

According to the PWD, the construction work started at 7 am on May 30 and finished at 7 am on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

